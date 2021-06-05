Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $160.98 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $141.85 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

