Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €83.33 ($98.04).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KGX shares. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of KGX opened at €90.80 ($106.82) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €84.67. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

