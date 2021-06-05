Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540.30 Million

Brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to announce $540.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $548.59 million. Kirby reported sales of $541.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEX. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

KEX stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kirby has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

In related news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,354. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kirby by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

