Klaytn (KLAY) One Day Volume Tops $67.04 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00003653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and $67.04 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00066595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.72 or 0.00292462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00244524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.44 or 0.01124326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,088.93 or 0.99831270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.65 or 0.01091702 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,587,464,483 coins and its circulating supply is 2,470,402,796 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

