Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0065

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $4,694.11 and $214.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000619 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.