Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have commented on KN. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE KN opened at $20.31 on Friday. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.68.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,287 shares of company stock worth $1,807,983. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $18,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its holdings in Knowles by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 613,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 122,679 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

