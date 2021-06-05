Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 116.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB opened at $63.17 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.