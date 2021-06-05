K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.43 ($11.09).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDF. UBS Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th.

SDF stock opened at €11.81 ($13.89) on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of €11.82 ($13.91). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

