Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 66 ($0.86). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 65.70 ($0.86), with a volume of 4,247 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Lamprell in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

