Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 718.80 ($9.39). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 716.20 ($9.36), with a volume of 1,330,910 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 728.67 ($9.52).

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The company has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 715.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.10%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan acquired 20,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

