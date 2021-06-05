Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 18,350 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 204.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for about 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of W.W. Grainger worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $464.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.56.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

