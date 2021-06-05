Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 70,236 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,236 shares during the quarter. YETI makes up 1.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of YETI worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $653,636.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $86.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.01. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $91.55.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

