Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $159.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

