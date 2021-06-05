Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,000. Deckers Outdoor accounts for 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $323.98 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $353.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.53.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.