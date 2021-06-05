Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 265.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of iRhythm Technologies worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRTC. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

