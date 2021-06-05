Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 954,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,096,000 after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.72.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.77.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 130,839 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

