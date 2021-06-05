Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 146.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $117.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.11. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GH. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

