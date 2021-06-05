Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 17,306 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 242.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NovoCure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 982.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $46,463,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVCR opened at $205.71 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $220.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,870.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,815 shares of company stock worth $42,812,685. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

