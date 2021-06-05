Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,248 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,000. Workday makes up about 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,043 shares of company stock worth $115,156,059 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

WDAY opened at $223.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.82. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

