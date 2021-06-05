Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 430.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,701 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.40% of CarParts.com worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

In other news, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $874,919.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 382,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,872,556.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,563 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRTS shares. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.35 million, a P/E ratio of -244.57 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.