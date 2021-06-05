Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.83 Million Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,269 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.16% of Herman Miller worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after buying an additional 526,738 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,203,000 after buying an additional 779,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at $32,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Herman Miller by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after buying an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after buying an additional 521,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.01.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

