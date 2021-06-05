Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 29,509 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,633 shares of company stock valued at $16,053,251. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.