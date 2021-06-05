Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 504.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,990 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.11% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,556,000 after buying an additional 421,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,274,000 after buying an additional 665,050 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $46.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

