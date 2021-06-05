Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 170.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after buying an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,343,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,806,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,032,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,941,293.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,533,538. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.70.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

