Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $10.87 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,000. Peloton Interactive comprises about 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $465,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 734,388 shares worth $79,384,859. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $103.01 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

