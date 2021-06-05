Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $14.62 Million in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 116,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,622,000. Reinsurance Group of America makes up approximately 2.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.17% of Reinsurance Group of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after acquiring an additional 787,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after purchasing an additional 496,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 369,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $128.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

