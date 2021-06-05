Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $3.62 Million in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Papa John’s International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,809,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 506,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after buying an additional 229,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after buying an additional 199,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

