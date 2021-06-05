Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $3.77 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 6,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $831.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $818.64. The company has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.03 and a twelve month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

