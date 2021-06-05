Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $5.14 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

