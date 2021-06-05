Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,135 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.23% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

In other news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

