Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,094,000 after buying an additional 1,392,439 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $192.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.21. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.00 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

