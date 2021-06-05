Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 10,182 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 212.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $271.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,091.08 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $168.38 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

