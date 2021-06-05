Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 18,124 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,426 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,187 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.10.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

