Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 4,352 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,089 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $641,920.00. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,385,070 shares of company stock valued at $97,096,386. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

