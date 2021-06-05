Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 51,226 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.16% of At Home Group worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOME. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in At Home Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in At Home Group by 646.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $37.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.53.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 66.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. Insiders sold a total of 106,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,880 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

