Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 12,423 RH (NYSE:RH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,000. RH accounts for 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of RH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in RH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of RH by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.06.

RH opened at $613.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 12-month low of $226.82 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.