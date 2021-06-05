Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 673.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up approximately 1.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after buying an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after buying an additional 92,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK opened at $201.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.