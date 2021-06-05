Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,769 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse makes up approximately 1.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.14% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after buying an additional 76,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $23,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,438 shares of company stock worth $7,568,230 in the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Loop Capital increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.52.

TXRH stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

