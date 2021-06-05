Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the period. Thor Industries makes up approximately 1.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.14% of Thor Industries worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 11.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THO stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.50. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

