Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 286,039 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,039 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Callaway Golf worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 2.13.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.