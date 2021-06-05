Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 32,606 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,606 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after buying an additional 46,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SMG. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $201.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.29.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

