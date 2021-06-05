Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 41,487 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,487 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $46,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $23,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 103.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,346,000 after buying an additional 310,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,825. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.96.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

