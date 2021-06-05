Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 59,006 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59,006 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 38.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

CEM opened at $29.89 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

