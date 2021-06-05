Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $3.16 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after buying an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,666,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,605,588.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,367. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.