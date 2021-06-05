Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $3.81 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA opened at $279.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.86.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total transaction of $13,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 5,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $1,586,976.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,145,050 shares of company stock valued at $307,442,746 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.