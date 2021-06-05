LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.00 ($80.00).

LXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

LXS stock opened at €63.52 ($74.73) on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of €62.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

