Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 33,279 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $23,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

