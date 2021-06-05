LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.05% of LCI Industries worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 56,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 13.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 99.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 192,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

NYSE:LCII opened at $151.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.15. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.