Lead Wallet (LEAD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $247,680.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.55 million and $247,680.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00067317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00299769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00245884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.01145624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,888.27 or 1.00080880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

