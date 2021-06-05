LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €136.88 ($161.04).

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

FRA LEG opened at €120.20 ($141.41) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €116.90. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

